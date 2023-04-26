Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $37.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Down 7.6 %

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $295.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.08. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $36.78.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $65,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,600.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $65,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,600.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Barlow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $26,487.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at $56,535.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 290,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 24,379 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $641,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.