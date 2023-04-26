Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $37.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BMRC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.27. 7,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,832. The firm has a market cap of $294.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.08. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Bank of Marin Bancorp

In related news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $65,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,600.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Steven I. Barlow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $26,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,535.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $65,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,600.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMRC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

