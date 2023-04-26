Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bankinter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $5.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

