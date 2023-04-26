BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.73 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

BankUnited Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE BKU traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.66. 552,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average is $32.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.17. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 30.42%.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $49,505.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $352,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,967,000 after acquiring an additional 306,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in BankUnited by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after acquiring an additional 252,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,895,000 after purchasing an additional 177,718 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,662,000 after purchasing an additional 30,075 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 5.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,787,000 after purchasing an additional 69,768 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKU shares. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

