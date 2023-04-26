Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Director Acquires $13,110.56 in Stock

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) Director Kevin F. Riordan bought 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $13,110.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,622.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Banner Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ BANR traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.82. The stock had a trading volume of 188,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,731. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $75.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.54.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Banner by 350.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banner by 126.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BANR. StockNews.com downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

About Banner

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

