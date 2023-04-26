Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Director Acquires $13,110.56 in Stock

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) Director Kevin F. Riordan bought 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $13,110.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,622.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Banner Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ BANR traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.82. The stock had a trading volume of 188,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,731. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $75.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.54.
Banner Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is 31.95%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BANR. StockNews.com downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.
About Banner
Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banner (BANR)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.