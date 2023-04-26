Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in April

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the March 31st total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Basf Stock Up 0.9 %

Basf stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.76. 143,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,493. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Basf has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Basf had a positive return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Basf will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Basf Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.642 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.64%. Basf’s payout ratio is currently -492.31%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Basf from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Basf

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

