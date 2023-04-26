BayCom Corp to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BayCom in a report released on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BayCom’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. BayCom had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

Shares of BCML opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $198.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.69. BayCom has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $23.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in BayCom by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in BayCom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 197,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in BayCom by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from BayCom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded by George J. Guarini, Lloyd W.

