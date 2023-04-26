BE Semiconductor Industries to Issue Dividend of $2.65 (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 2.6485 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

BE Semiconductor Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BESIY traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.00. The stock had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 274. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BESIY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from €60.00 ($66.67) to €66.00 ($73.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BE Semiconductor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

