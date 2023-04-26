Beldex Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $219.23 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0545 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,916.31 or 0.06608901 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00061570 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019275 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00038534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00019093 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

