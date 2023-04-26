Bend DAO Price Hits $0.0097 on Top Exchanges (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $97.31 million and $674,086.85 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded down 21.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bend DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

