Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Trading Up 7.8%

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €51.20 ($56.89) and last traded at €51.20 ($56.89). Approximately 6,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €47.50 ($52.78).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $499.45 million, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is €49.01 and its 200 day moving average is €41.13.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft provides engineering services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics. The Digital Engineering segments designs vehicle components for interior, exterior, powertrain, chassis, or body, as well as the development of complete vehicles, including numerical analysis.

