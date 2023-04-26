Beta Finance (BETA) Achieves Market Cap of $60.87 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Beta Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0899 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges. Beta Finance has a market cap of $60.87 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,272,727 tokens. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beta Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

