Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen updated its FY23 guidance to $15.00 to $16.00 EPS.
Biogen Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of BIIB opened at $282.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.26. Biogen has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Biogen
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Biogen from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.19.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
