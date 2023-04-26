BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

BIOLASE Price Performance

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $7.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The medical technology company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 187.89% and a negative net margin of 59.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIOL. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in BIOLASE by 8.2% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 52,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BIOLASE by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in BIOLASE by 62.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

