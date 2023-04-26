BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.375-2.500 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

BMRN stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,002. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.15 and a beta of 0.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $117.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.21.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.15.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $654,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,364.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $654,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,364.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $7,196,515. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.