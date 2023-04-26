BioNxt Solutions (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Trading Down 14.8%

BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 14.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

BioNxt Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -0.35.

About BioNxt Solutions

BioNxt Solutions Inc operates as a bioscience company in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and Canada. It develops drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications; and psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, including depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder.

Further Reading

