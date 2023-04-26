Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,315 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.80. 332,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,696. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.29. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $90.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

