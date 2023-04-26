Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,083 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ HON traded down $4.53 on Wednesday, reaching $191.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,608,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.24 and its 200-day moving average is $201.82.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.44.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

