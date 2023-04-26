Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $4.64 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

IUSV traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.03. The stock had a trading volume of 408,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,888. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average of $73.84. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $78.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

