Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $853,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.13. 25,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,837. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $54.78.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

