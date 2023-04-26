Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.02. 2,725,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,709,899. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $109.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.29 and its 200-day moving average is $84.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

