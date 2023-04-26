Black Diamond Financial LLC Buys 11,948 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned 0.62% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISCG. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISCG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.88. 6,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,489. The stock has a market cap of $399.63 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $33.54 and a 52-week high of $42.62.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

