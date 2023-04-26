Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $7.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.5% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.20. The company had a trading volume of 693,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,349. The stock has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

