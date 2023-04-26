Black Diamond Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Black Diamond Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.2% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.41. The company had a trading volume of 194,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.80. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

