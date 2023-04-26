Black Diamond Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,497,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 833,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,064,000 after buying an additional 503,512 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,007,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8,665.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,371,000 after buying an additional 354,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $17,304,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $47.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,352. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.16.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

