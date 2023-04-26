Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

Black Hills has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Black Hills has a payout ratio of 64.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Stock Down 0.7 %

BKH traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.42. 49,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.44. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of Black Hills

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,969,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,015,000 after purchasing an additional 151,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Black Hills by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,678,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 178,522 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Black Hills by 14.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,085,000 after purchasing an additional 318,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Black Hills by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,656,000 after buying an additional 50,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 727,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,166,000 after buying an additional 21,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKH shares. Sidoti downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.