BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 0.8% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $377,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $655.83. 140,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,969. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $670.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $689.74. The stock has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Bank of America increased their target price on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $756.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,563 shares of company stock valued at $29,723,221 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

