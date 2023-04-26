BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $25,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded down $2.74 on Wednesday, hitting $656.97. 116,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,700. The stock has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $670.77 and a 200-day moving average of $689.74. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $756.45.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,563 shares of company stock worth $29,723,221. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

