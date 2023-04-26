BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $659.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $670.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $689.74. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,563 shares of company stock worth $29,723,221 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $756.45.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.