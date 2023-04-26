BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives GBX 192.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 192.86 ($2.41).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BTA shares. Numis Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.44) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.43) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.00) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.87) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

