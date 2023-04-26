Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.73. Approximately 96,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 133,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGB. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

