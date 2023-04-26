Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31.
