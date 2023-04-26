Blue Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,702 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Blue Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blooom Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VO stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.00. The stock had a trading volume of 116,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,757. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.89. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $228.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.