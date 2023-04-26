BlueArk (BRK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $276,493.53

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. BlueArk has a total market cap of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlueArk token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,396.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.52 or 0.00413855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00118482 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00026886 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00037595 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001035 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002592 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

