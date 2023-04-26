BMO Capital Markets Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $515.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s current price.

NOW has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $478.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.79.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $442.28 on Monday. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $521.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.44. The company has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a PE ratio of 285.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total value of $1,029,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,154,000 after purchasing an additional 733,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after purchasing an additional 727,494 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

