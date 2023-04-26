Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,116,302 shares of company stock valued at $30,101,191 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.1 %

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.87. The company had a trading volume of 907,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,807. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $114.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

