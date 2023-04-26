Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 12,481 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $23,339,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,160,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,964,000 after purchasing an additional 347,387 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 380,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,098,000 after purchasing an additional 234,042 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,755,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,201,000 after purchasing an additional 228,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,184,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,965,000 after purchasing an additional 206,370 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.25. The stock had a trading volume of 152,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $70.03.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.