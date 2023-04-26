Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 14,840 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 623,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,840 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 3.3% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $47,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune 45 LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.65.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

