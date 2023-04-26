Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 3,223 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,463 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.64. 1,390,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.32. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $295.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.