Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 9,913 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 2.3% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC owned 1.65% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $33,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.66. The company had a trading volume of 188,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,538. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.37. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $50.33.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

