Bogart Wealth LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Emfo LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PANW. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.73.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,260,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,380 shares of company stock valued at $36,420,926. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.99. 1,402,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,079,502. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $203.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2,489.70, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

