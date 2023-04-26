Bogart Wealth LLC Has $4.83 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 12.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 24.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 12.7% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.76.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,212,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,010. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $227.00 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.57.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.