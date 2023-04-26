Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 24,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.09. 4,885,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,089,416. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.46 and its 200-day moving average is $172.39. The stock has a market cap of $151.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.