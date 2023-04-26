Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.66. Approximately 3,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 11,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bogota Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $118.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Bogota Financial ( NASDAQ:BSBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 million. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 19.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSBK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bogota Financial by 46,177.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bogota Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Bogota Financial by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Bogota Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bogota Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

