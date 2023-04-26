Booking Holdings Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $65.98 Per Share (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Booking in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $65.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $64.18. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $127.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2023 earnings at $31.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $78.58 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $37.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BKNG. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,585.00 to $2,911.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,708.65.

Booking stock opened at $2,645.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,721.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,555.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,235.08.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.83 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Booking by 500.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,355 shares of company stock valued at $6,005,408. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

