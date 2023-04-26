Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boralex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark raised their price target on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$57.50 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CSFB raised their price target on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$47.30.

Boralex Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BLX opened at C$41.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.00, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.82, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.84. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$33.96 and a 52 week high of C$51.55.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.10). Boralex had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of C$322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$202.30 million.

Boralex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Boralex’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

