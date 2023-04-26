Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Lessened by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 952.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.18.

BSX stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.41. 9,312,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,226,622. The company has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.09.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,459 shares of company stock worth $7,057,754. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

