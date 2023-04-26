Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-1.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$13.76-14.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.54 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.48-0.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.18.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $51.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,974,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,220,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $53.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,459 shares of company stock worth $7,057,754. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,431 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,181,000 after buying an additional 45,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,520,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,236,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $453,354,000 after acquiring an additional 336,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.