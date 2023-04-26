Boundary Creek Advisors LP Has $11.91 Million Stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Boundary Creek Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380,213 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,752,735 shares during the period. SunCoke Energy accounts for approximately 0.4% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $11,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 142.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 179.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 193.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 1,228.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth $79,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

SXC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 104,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,262. The company has a market capitalization of $665.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.80 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 5.11%. Equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SXC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Activity at SunCoke Energy

In related news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 13,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $137,366.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 206,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.