BOX (NYSE:BOX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOX. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

BOX Stock Performance

BOX stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,489,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,882. BOX has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average is $29.15. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 521.20, a PEG ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity at BOX

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. BOX had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $256.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BOX will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $339,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,402,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,601,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $339,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,402,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,601,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $715,657.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,257,560. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,967,000 after buying an additional 48,626 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,908,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,658,000 after purchasing an additional 169,761 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BOX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,221,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,277,000 after purchasing an additional 87,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BOX by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,937,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 101,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,524,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,583,000 after purchasing an additional 69,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Featured Articles

